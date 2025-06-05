Wizz Air: Low-cost airline reveals annual profits slump

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hungarian company said it was flying more passengers than ever despite the “significant challenges” it faced.

It reported an operating profit of 167.5m euros (£141m) for the year to the end of March, about a 62 per cent drop from the 437.9m euros (£368.7m) generated the previous year.

Nevertheless, revenues for the group edged up 3.8 per cent and it carried a record 63.4m passengers.

Wizz Air has revealed its annual profits slumped as the budget airline grappled with a fifth of its planes being grounded over issues with the engines. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

The low-cost European airline was forced to ground an average of 44 planes over the year because of issues with the engines, which are made by US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

This amounted to almost a fifth of the entire fleet. Wizz secured a two-year compensation package with Pratt & Whitney at the end of 2024 over the grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft. It said the support was set to mitigate “some, but not all, of the operational and financial impacts on the business”. Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air’s chief executive, said: “Despite the unproductivity of a grounded fleet, we successfully delivered a second consecutive year of profitability.