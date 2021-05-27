Wizz Air restarts flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Wizz Air has restarted flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The first flight to mark the restart was to Faro in Portugal as the travel industry starts to gradually return to normal.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be restarting operations from our Doncaster Sheffield base, bringing back connections to the region.”

Chris Harcombe, director of aviation development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said the airport had been eagerly waiting for the Government to give the green light to international travel.

He added: “We’re seeing plenty of pent-up demand from passengers keen to get away on a holiday in the sun and visiting loved ones abroad.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for the aviation industry and, although we’ve remained operational throughout the pandemic providing vital freight service, leisure travel is the beating heart of the airport and we can’t wait to welcome back customers and get them up in the air for summer.

“We’ve been working closely with our operators to ensure the safe return of air travel and with a number of flexible products available including a testing facility on site.

“We’re looking forward to a positive recovery and a bright year ahead.”

Last month, Wizz Air said it expected a gradual recovery in travel this summer. The group said there is still significant uncertainty regarding travel demand this year but it expects rising vaccination rates to help drive progress.