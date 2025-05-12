Women-led startups still shut out of funding, says investor at Sheffield innovation event

A leading investor has warned that systemic bias in the UK’s investment culture is continuing to shut women out of high-growth entrepreneurship, and called on Yorkshire to lead the charge in changing it.

Speaking at the latest Digital Forge event in Sheffield last week, Helen Oldham, co-founder of Lifted Ventures and a long-time champion of Northern entrepreneurship, challenged funders to back more women-led companies or risk missing out on major economic opportunities.

“Only 2% of UK venture capital goes to all-women teams,” she told the audience. “And yet, time and again, women-led companies outperform on every meaningful metric.”

Held at The Victoria in Neepsend, the Digital Forge gathering brought together over 150 founders, fund managers, civic leaders and advisors to explore a theme that’s often overlooked in economic development circles: what happens after a startup finds early traction.

Titled Scale, Sell, or Something Smarter?, the event tackled hard questions about growth, exits, and long-term capital, with a special focus on inclusion and access.

Oldham’s keynote drew attention not just to the lack of investment into women-led ventures, but also to the scarcity of female decision-makers in the Northern angel community. “Until we change who’s writing the cheques, we won’t change who gets backed,” she said.

The event featured insights from prominent voices in the UK venture ecosystem, including Volker Hirsch, formerly of Amadeus Capital; Mike Clarke of YFM Equity Partners; and Stephen Cardwell of Anticus Partners. They were joined by legal experts Matt Ainsworth and Carys Thompson of Shakespeare Martineau, and Dr. Tim Craggs, a Sheffield-based founder whose company, Exciting Instruments, recently raised £4 million from Northern Gritstone.

Four early-stage companies also pitched live to the audience — including two with female founders — showcasing advanced materials, nanomedicine, smart healthcare technology and AI-powered energy innovation.

Organisers said the quality and maturity of the pitches underscored the depth of talent across Yorkshire and the North, but also highlighted the gap in early-stage risk capital to help such ventures scale.

Digital Forge was launched to close that gap by connecting founders, funders, and civic institutions — not just to talk about innovation but also to build the conditions for it to thrive regionally.

The next edition will take place on Thursday, July 17 in Sheffield under the banner Reindustrialising the North: Technology, Talent and Investment, with an expected audience of policy-makers, investors and founders working at the intersection of digital and manufacturing.

