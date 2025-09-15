‘Women-powered’ businesses in Yorkshire raised £70m investment last year, report finds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J.P Morgan’s Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses report found that “women-powered businesses” – those which are founded, led, owned or managed by women – raised £76.9m in equity investment in 2024, up from £68.4m in 2020.

Women-powered businesses also accounted for 24.1 per cent of investment in the region in 2024, up from 16.5 per cent in 2020.

The number of women powered businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber has risen by 8.6 per cent since 2020, from 862 to 936. Such firms in the region now also make up 29.3 per cent of high-growth businesses, up from 22.3 per cent in 2020.

Businesses with female leaders raised over £70m in equity investment in Yorkshire and the Humber last year, according to a new report. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Khayyam Jumani, team lead for the North at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said, “Across the North, women-powered businesses have raised £2.73bn in equity investment and £1.36bn in Private Equity/Venture Capital since 2015.

“Women-powered firms now make up 29.5 per cent of the region’s high-growth companies, with their numbers rising 10.1 per cent since 2020.

“The North’s momentum is clear, with 43 companies featured in the Top 200— these trailblazing businesses are crucial in shaping the UK's economic future.”

Nationally, the value of exits among women-powered businesses was the closest on record to male-led companies, according to the report.

Looking at the volume of deals, exit activity among women-powered businesses has followed a clear upward trajectory over the past decade. 2024 delivered both a record number of deals and the second-highest total value in five years, second only to 2021.

Following a contraction in 2023 – when disclosed exit values declined to £731m – 2024 witnessed a significant recovery, reaching £5.23bn across a record number of exits among women-powered businesses, just shy of male-led companies at £6.74bn.

This marked one of the closest value splits on record.

Charlotte Bobroff, head of UK women & wealth at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said: “Although the gap still exists, the rising exit value among women-powered businesses is notable. 2024 is particularly impressive given that these businesses make up a significantly smaller share of the high-growth business population, even amid a general softening in exit activity.

