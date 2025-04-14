Wood Group receives fresh takeover offer from UAE’s Sidara

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group said Sidara – a privately held network of engineering and design companies run from the United Arab Emirates – has now put forward a non-binding conditional offer of 35p per share to buy Wood.

The offer, which would also include a potential 450 million dollar (£342m) cash injection into Wood, would value the company at around £242m.

It comes almost a year after talks around a previous £1.56bn takeover approach from Sidara collapsed.

Troubled engineering firm John Wood Group has received a fresh takeover bid from Dubai-based suitor Sidara. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

However, the firm’s share value has tumbled in the months since, particularly after recent updates highlighted potential governance failings and need for Wood to restate its accounts.

The Scottish firm’s bosses said they would “be minded to recommend” the latest takeover deal.

Wood said it has continued to assess other potential refinancing options alongside holding talks with Sidara regarding the potential takeover.

In February, Wood confirmed it had restarted takeover talks with its UAE-based rival, before extending discussions last month.

On Monday, the Wood Group said in a statement issued for its investors on the London Stock Exchange: “The board of Wood believes that the company needs to have a more sustainable capital structure, and this requires substantial new capital in order to diversify Wood’s financing sources and reduce its indebtedness over time.

The statement for investors continued: “Work continues on a range of alternative refinancing options.