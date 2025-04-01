Wood Group warns over need to restate accounts after ‘weaknesses’ uncovered
The engineering and oilfield services firm said it was expecting to make “material” adjustments to previous financial statements and its balance sheet for the past three financial years.
This means its results for 2024 – which had been due to be published on April 30 – will be delayed, which will see its shares suspended as a result.
It stressed it remains in talks over a potential takeover by Sidara – a privately-held network of engineering and design companies run from the United Arab Emirates – with its suitor given until April 17 to make an offer or walk away.
Wood Group said the draft results of an independent review by Deloitte found “material weaknesses and failures in the group’s financial culture” within its projects business unit and engagement between the division and its group finance team.
It added: “This included inappropriate management pressure and override to maintain previously reported positions, including through unsupported dispensations, and over-optimism and/or lack of evidence in respect of accounting judgments."
The firm stressed there has since been significant change within the group and steps taken to address the failings discovered.
