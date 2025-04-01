Wood Group warns over need to restate accounts after ‘weaknesses’ uncovered

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The engineering and oilfield services firm said it was expecting to make “material” adjustments to previous financial statements and its balance sheet for the past three financial years.

This means its results for 2024 – which had been due to be published on April 30 – will be delayed, which will see its shares suspended as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stressed it remains in talks over a potential takeover by Sidara – a privately-held network of engineering and design companies run from the United Arab Emirates – with its suitor given until April 17 to make an offer or walk away.

Wood Group shares have tumbled once again as the firm said it was set to suspend shares after warning it would restate accounts following “cultural failings” uncovered in a review. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Wood Group said the draft results of an independent review by Deloitte found “material weaknesses and failures in the group’s financial culture” within its projects business unit and engagement between the division and its group finance team.

It added: “This included inappropriate management pressure and override to maintain previously reported positions, including through unsupported dispensations, and over-optimism and/or lack of evidence in respect of accounting judgments."