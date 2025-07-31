Woodsmith Mine: Anglo American provides major update on giant mine near Whitby

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Anglo American said the group had been continuing construction of the service shaft, the tunnel and other engineering activity at Woodsmith since a slowdown announcement last year.

There are still 1,100 people employed on the project, the spokesman added.

Anglo American is developing Woodsmith to access the world's largest known deposit of polyhalite.

In a statement Anglo American said: "Woodsmith remains a Tier 1 asset aligned with the demand trends of decarbonisation and food security. Anglo American has high confidence, backed by its proven track record in project delivery, to develop the Woodsmith project once the critical studies have been completed, the pathway to syndication is clear and the balance sheet is suitably deleveraged." (Photo supplied by Anglo American)

The project is based on the North Yorkshire coast, south of Whitby, where polyhalite ore will be extracted via two deep mine shafts (a service shaft and a production shaft) and then transported to the port area in Teesside via an underground conveyor belt.

In 2024, the group announced that in order to support deleveraging of the balance sheet, it would be slowing the pace of development of the Woodsmith project in the near-term.

A spokesman for Anglo American told the Yorkshire Post that, “during this time we are progressing critical value-adding works – completion of critical studies and shaft sinking activities – to de-risk the overall project schedule and further optimise certain scopes of the project ahead of consideration by the board for approval and subsequent project ramp-up, which..is anticipated from 2027.”

In a statement to accompany the latest results, Anglo American said that before the project would be sanctioned for full development and consideration by the board for approval, three conditions need to be met.

It added: "First, a feasibility study would need to be completed, which requires sufficient information from the sandstone strata to confirm key assumptions.

"The second condition is a clear pathway to syndication for value. Finally, the group's balance sheet would need to be sufficiently deleveraged.