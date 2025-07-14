Woodsmith Mine: Yorkshire firm plays 'pivotal role' at Europe’s deepest mineshaft
Spaldington-based Salko UK carried out complex mechanical and electrical works at Woodsmith Mine, which is being built near the hamlet of Sneatonthorpe, Whitby.
Anglo American’s giant fertilizer development project will mine the world's largest known deposit of the naturally occurring mineral, carrying it 23 miles (37 km) on underground conveyor belts to a processing plant at Teesside.
Last year Anglo American announced a slowdown in tunnelling and a pause in sinking its 1.6km deep production shaft.
In February chief executive, Duncan Wanblad, said they were continuing to sink a 1.6km deep service shaft, which will provide access for the workforce and services, through a 250m layer of sandstone.
Salko UK was appointed to deliver full mechanical and electrical installation packages over a five-year contract, including work on above-ground and deep sub-surface infrastructure.
An 80-strong team had been deployed to work on electrics, pipework, ventilation, shaft services and critical power systems.
Operations manager Sim Sharphouse said: “We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in such a globally significant project based in Yorkshire.
"Throughout the project, our team has focused on infrastructure that is both high performing and environmentally responsible.
"Our ventilation and dewatering systems have been engineered for long-term efficiency, helping to reduce energy waste and minimise operational emissions.
“With over 70 percent of our workforce recruited locally, this project has not only demonstrated our industrial capability but also reinforced our commitment to regional growth and skills development in North Yorkshire.”