A Yorkshire company has installed ventilation and dewatering systems at Europe’s deepest mineshaft.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spaldington-based Salko UK carried out complex mechanical and electrical works at Woodsmith Mine, which is being built near the hamlet of Sneatonthorpe, Whitby.

Anglo American’s giant fertilizer development project will mine the world's largest known deposit of the naturally occurring mineral, carrying it 23 miles (37 km) on underground conveyor belts to a processing plant at Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Anglo American announced a slowdown in tunnelling and a pause in sinking its 1.6km deep production shaft.

The Yorkshire-based specialist was appointed to deliver full mechanical and electrical installation packages over a five-year contract, including work on both above-ground and deep sub-surface infrastructure.

In February chief executive, Duncan Wanblad, said they were continuing to sink a 1.6km deep service shaft, which will provide access for the workforce and services, through a 250m layer of sandstone.

Salko UK was appointed to deliver full mechanical and electrical installation packages over a five-year contract, including work on above-ground and deep sub-surface infrastructure.

An 80-strong team had been deployed to work on electrics, pipework, ventilation, shaft services and critical power systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operations manager Sim Sharphouse said: “We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in such a globally significant project based in Yorkshire.

"Throughout the project, our team has focused on infrastructure that is both high performing and environmentally responsible.

"Our ventilation and dewatering systems have been engineered for long-term efficiency, helping to reduce energy waste and minimise operational emissions.