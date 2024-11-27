Woodsmith Project: Renewed hopes for delayed Yorkshire scheme as Anglo American enters research agreement

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodsmith mining project was taken over by Anglo American in 2020 after construction first began in 2017. The project, however, has since become the source of much uncertainty, after Anglo American announced earlier this year that it would “slow development” on the scheme and make substantial investment cuts.

Over 2,000 people had previously been working on the Woodsmith Project, but numbers are expected to be cut by around 60 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an announcement issued today, however, Anglo American said that it had entered into a “pioneering agreement” with the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – an organisation within the UN – to research polyhalite, a naturally occurring mineral which is used as a fertilizer.

Woodsmith Project. Courtesy Anglo American press/media release.

The five-year project conducted by the IAEA and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will assess how polyhalite could help reduce high levels of salt in soil - a major factor in the degradation of soil health globally.

The issue is thought to affect 932 million hectares of land across the globe – around one third of all irrigated land.

A spokesperson for Anglo American told The Yorkshire Post: “I would say that the agreement is extremely positive in helping us to demonstrate the potential long term global benefit of polyhalite that we will produce from Woodsmith.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom McCulley, CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, also said: “Our research

partnership with the IAEA is a perfect example of our purpose in action – we are re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.

“It is abundantly clear that, as a society, we need to change the way we grow food around the world – moving away from legacy inputs into more sustainable farming practices. Polyhalite has a major role to play and we are currently developing a mine in the UK to access the world’s largest known deposit.”

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said in July that there was a “good chance” the Woodsmith project would reach first production by 2030 if the firm is able to meet certain criteria, including strengthening its balance sheet and finding a joint venture partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, however, Anglo American announced that from December it would be closing its Scarborough office at Resolution House.

North Yorkshire Council also said that it believed there would be a further 450 job losses at the site between now and next year.

Anglo American said it would consolidate its team at “one location at Woodsmith Mine on a temporary basis during the slowdown”.

The wider Anglo American group is also currently undertaking a major restructuring effort, launched earlier this year after the company saw off a £39bn takeover attempt from rival mining firm BHP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the restructure, Anglo American earlier this month sold a stake in its Australian coal joint venture for around £828m.