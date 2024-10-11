Work begins on first phase of new £500m residential scheme in Leeds South Bank

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move represents the first phase of PLATFORM_’s 1.3 million sq ft mixed-use development on Sweet Street, in Holbeck.

Securing consent from Leeds City Council in 2023, PLATFORM_’s latest neighbourhood will include 1,351 BtR homes and 150,000 sq ft of commercial space, representing more than £500m of investment.

Scheduled for completion at the start of 2027, the previously vacant site will feature a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by amenities including a gym, residents’ lounges, co-working spaces, roof terraces and curated green spaces.

The ground breaking ceremony at Sweet Street, in Leeds. Left to right: Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO of PLATFORM, Cllr James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, Colin Bennett, investment director at Housing Growth Partnership and Mark Jones, managing director at Multiroom, Winvic.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO at PLATFORM_, said: “Our new joint venture with HGP will accelerate the delivery of much-needed homes in Leeds, bringing an important city centre site that has been vacant for over 15 years back into use.

“This project will not only provide new homes but will also contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the South Bank area, supporting Leeds’ economic growth and inward investment goals.”

Winvic Construction has been appointed as the main contractor, marking its third collaboration with PLATFORM_, following the successful delivery of BtR developments in Cardiff and Sheffield.

Alongside the residential offering, the first phase includes the refurbishment of historic pub, The Commercial Inn, and creation of a 4,000 sq ft convenience grocery store.

A new public square will also be featured in the neighbourhood.

PLATFORM_, Housing Growth Partnership and Winvic were joined by James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the development.

Cllr Lewis said: “It’s really pleasing to see this prominent brownfield site in Holbeck, the former industrial heartland of our city, being transformed from its current derelict state by a scheme that has such an emphasis on sustainability, inclusivity and quality of life.

“The development promises to be a landmark addition to the already-thriving South Bank and will also, by creating new homes and jobs, complement our wider efforts to ensure Leeds is a place with opportunities for all.”

Colin Bennett, investment director at Housing Growth Partnership, said: “Our partnership with PLATFORM_ will deliver a landmark development in Leeds, which will contribute to the regeneration of the South Bank, providing new homes, and enhancing the local economy.

"It extends what has been a transformative year for HGP’s Living platform, which has seen us significantly scale our funding into the Purpose-Built Student Accommodation and multi-family sectors.