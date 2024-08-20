Work begins on major new residential and commercial development in Sheffield city centre

Following extensive demolition, archaeology and structural works, the award-winning Sheffield housebuilder has begun construction on its new site at Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row.

The Egerton Street development, previously the home of the former Stokes Tiles warehouse, will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes, as well as commercial space.

The properties will feature bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, open plan kitchens and roof gardens accessed from a private study area.

Sky-House Co founder and director, David Cross, said: “We are very excited to be under way with our first city centre development, which will bring a fantastic range of housing opportunities to this increasingly vibrant area of Sheffield.

“The Sky-House Co mission is to fill the missing sector of the UK housing market by creating homes that cater for clients ignored by national house builders.

“We believe that the people who invest in the Sky-House concept expect a standard of living that is compliant with the needs of the environment and that is exactly what we believe we can deliver at every level. Egerton Street is a project that will deliver a true family housing development and one that will bring with it a real sense of regeneration too.”

The properties will also feature courtyard parking, communal play areas and private patios for each home owner.

Sky-House Co said the properties will offer “flexible living space and eco-friendly features, focusing on being carbon neutral in construction and energy efficient on completion.”

Also currently in the pipeline is a further city centre site at Trinity Street/Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to Kelham Island. The development will include the construction of 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 12 two and three bed family homes and two commercial spaces, all centred around communal gardens.

Sky-House Co is currently a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year category of the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards.