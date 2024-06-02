The £3m project which has been Government funded through the Shipley Towns Fund, aims to transform the way mental health and well-being services are delivered in Shipley, in a bid to enable people to easily access tailored, holistic support which meets their needs.

The help will be provided by a range of organisations including statutory and VSCE partners.

The former school building will be transformed with a complete refurbishment of the old building with the work carried out by local contractors, Whittaker and Leach. It will include a new atrium, communal space and gardens for both building users and local people to enjoy.

From left to right: Contractor Robert Leach, Helen Horsman from the cellar trust, Caroline Batson of Rance Booth Smith, Kim Shutler from the cellar trust, chair of the Shipley Towns Fund Board,Adam Clerkin and contractor Kieren Leach.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “It’s no understatement to say that this new community facility will be invaluable, delivering improved access to a wide-range of mental and physical health services.

"It will change the way people can access support and will ultimately help to change people’s lives for the better.”

A variety of health and well-being activities, along with early help and prevention support for all age groups, will be available at the state-of-the-art centre, in what the organisers have described as an “inclusive, welcoming and accessible environment”.

The new facility will continue to be run by founding member charity, The Cellar Trust.

Its mission will be to provide health and well-being support by working with a range of services from the voluntary sector, public sector and social enterprise all in one place.

The Cellar Trust CEO Kim Shutler said: “Our objective is to work in partnership to enhance health and well-being services in Shipley, improving access for local residents.

"The new centre will also serve as a hub for skills development, training, and enterprise through its support for new voluntary, community and social enterprises so they can innovate, collaborate and grow.

"By bringing people together, we also believe the centre will benefit other local businesses and services in Shipley.”

Chair of the Shipley Towns Fund Board, Adam Clerkin added: “The Shipley Towns Fund board is thrilled at the progress made and excited to see the new facility take shape over the coming months.

“As a result of Government funding, with full support from Bradford Council, The Cellar Trust team are delivering on their mission to improve mental health support for Shipley and beyond.”

Services will be available for the whole community and will particularly focus on supporting vulnerable people.

The campus will feature large rooms for groups and events, smaller activity rooms, consulting rooms for clinical and non-clinical interventions as well as a multi-faith and contemplation space.

Office and co-working space has also been set aside for health and well-being providers and social enterprises.

The Cellar Trust will continue to deliver services from Unit 12 Park View Court, St Paul’s Road, Shipley, for the duration of the building work, with the new facilities expected to open in Summer 2025.