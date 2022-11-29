Work has begun on the next key phase of work on a former colliery site which is part of the massive Leeds Aire Valley development plans.

Templegate Developments Limited, the joint venture partnership of Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments, has started work on site preparing the way for the next phase of its new sustainable community, to accommodate around 500 new homes, at Skelton Gate in Leeds Aire Valley.

Appointed contractor Hall Construction Services Limited is now on-site delivering Phase 2 of the scheme, which is funded by a £20m Home Building Fund loan from Homes England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second phase will deliver over 27 net acres of fully serviced development plots by Spring 2024.

Corey Bell of Halls Construction, Richard Bean of Evans Property Group, Tim Armitage of Homes England, Peter Garrett of Keyland Developments and Craig Robson of Halls Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 170-acre former open cast colliery site, to the east of Junction 45 of the M1, has planning permission for 1,800 new homes, a primary and secondary school, public open space, a local centre and a convenience store, as well as associated infrastructure.

It follows Leeds City Council approving major development plans for the area back in 2017, with ambitions of at least 6,500 new homes in the area by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year it was announced that the joint venture partnership had agreed terms of sale with Avant Homes and Evans Homes for the acquisition of 27 acres forming Phase 1 of Skelton Gate which will enable the delivery of a combined 415 homes.

Both housebuilders plan to start on site in the New Year, subject to planning permission being granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Homes England loan will fund the delivery of infrastructure and ground preparation works for all phases.

These crucial works will facilitate the development of the entire scheme, which is set to make a significant contribution to the region’s housing targets, in addition to enabling the creation of more than 500 new construction and operational jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Garrett, Managing Director of Keyland Developments, said: “It is exciting to be back on-site delivering one of Leeds City Region’s most significant regeneration schemes.

"Skelton Gate has received great support from the City Council and with the continued support of Homes England we have commenced the works that will pave the way for much needed new homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Bean, Portfolio Director at Evans Property Group, added: “We are delighted to have re-appointed Hall Construction to deliver the ground works and infrastructure on the second phase to create serviced development platforms on 27 acres.

"The close collaboration between public and private sector has enabled the delivery of this game-changing development and we are proud to be involved in the significant housing delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad