Work on ‘ground breaking’ energy efficient homes in Yorkshire village starts

Construction of new affordable homes in a Yorkshire village that will feature an energy saving solar power battery storage system, has started.

Hailed as a welcome boost for local housing stock, the move sees affordable housing developer Adderstone Living onsite in the village of Swinton, north of Malton, where a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses and bungalows are under construction for northern housing association Karbon Homes.

The 20 homes, which will be available for a mix of tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy, are the first where Karbon has included communal solar power battery storage for all the properties.

When completed in summer 2026, all the properties will be linked to the system, enabling residents to store any surplus energy generated by the solar PV panels on the roofs for use at a later time.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery for Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to see work getting underway on this rural flagship scheme for us, the first where all our homes will benefit from battery storage.

“When the cost of living is high, providing homes that are not only affordable for local residents in terms of rent, but utilise technologies that have the potential to help customers save on their utilities bills, has never been more important.

“We hope these new homes, designed to meet the needs of residents wanting to move to, or stay living in the village, will play a role in helping the community thrive.”

Alongside benefitting from the battery storage, all the homes aim to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating A and will also boast enhanced energy efficiency measures, including air source heat pumps and EV charging points.

This all reflects Karbon’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their its homes, together with helping customers to cut their energy bill costs.

Adderstone Living continues to see strong demand for its ‘land-led’ solutions, which involves the sourcing of suitable land, scheme design and securing of planning permission before delivering quality new homes.

Stephen McCoy, managing director of Adderstone Living, said: "When complete, this groundbreaking scheme will be a valuable asset to the village and wider community. Beyond bricks and mortar, we’re also delivering broader community benefits as part of the development."

"Social housing is rightly back in the spotlight, with a growing recognition of its vital role in building resilient communities. We're pleased to be playing our part in this renewed focus delivering high quality, innovative homes that balance affordability, sustainability and long-term value.

"The need has never been greater, and the sector must continue to respond with purpose in places where people truly want to live and thrive."