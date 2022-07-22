Work starts on Disability Action Yorkshire's residential scheme in Harrogate

Last month, Disability Action Yorkshire was given the green light to redevelop its Claro Road site, which will see its current 20-room residential care home replaced with 26 assisted living apartments.

For the scheme, which will take 18 months to complete, the charity has partnered with South Yorkshire-based Highstone Housing Association. Disability Action was founded 85 years ago.

The first phase of the scheme will see the construction of 24, one and two-bed apartments, in the grounds of the current home, and on the neighbouring plot which it purchased from Harrogate Borough Council.

Preparatory work starts at Claro Road.

The second phase will start with the demolition of the existing care home. This will be replaced with a further block housing 12 one and two-bed flats, plus a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site 24-hours-a-day.