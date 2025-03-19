Work starts on new £46.5m, 223,000 sq ft Grade A sustainable logistics development in Leeds

Work has started on the construction of a new 223,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Leeds.

Called T45, the development will comprise 23 units ranging from 4,450 sq ft to 34,000 sq ft. All units are available on a leasehold or freehold basis, and once complete the scheme will have a gross development value of around £46.5m.

Located on the A63 East Leeds link road within the Cross Green industrial area, the site benefits from excellent access to Leeds city centre and is close by to junction 45 of the M1. Neighbouring occupiers include Amazon, Premier Farnell, John Lewis, FedEx, Lamborghini and McLaren.

The scheme is being delivered by developer Chancerygate in partnership with specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management. Construction work has started on the 11.1-acre site and is due to be completed in early 2026.

Work starts - Chancerygate and Bridges will deliver a £46.5m, 223,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics scheme in Leeds (CGI of development shown)

T45 is targeting a BREEAM accreditation of Excellent and all the units are designed to have targeted minimum EPC rating of A rating

Features for all the units include electric vehicle charging points, air sourced heat pumps and solar panels providing green energy. The units will also be constructed from high-performance building materials to reduce CO2 emissions.

Chancerygate development director, Chris Brown, said: “T45 marks the first multi-let urban logistics scheme to be delivered in Leeds on this scale for a generation, and is Chancerygate’s first new build development in Yorkshire.

“T45 will boast stand out ESG credentials and excellent connectivity being situated less than a mile of the M1.

“This, coupled with the inherent lack of new-build multi-let industrial space in Leeds gives us strong reason to believe this will be well received by businesses in the Leeds City Region.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has around 1.16m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 10 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon. Chancerygate has offices in London, Warrington, Birmingham and Bristol, as well as in Europe in Madrid, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris.

Bridges is a specialist sustainable and impact investor. Its property funds focus on sectors that support the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy, including healthcare, lower-cost housing and sustainable logistics.

Bridges and Chancerygate have been working in partnership on projects for more than a decade.

The partners are currently delivering nine sustainable urban logistics developments throughout the UK and Ireland in locations ranging from Edinburgh to Tolworth, south east London, with another in Dublin.

Joint agents for the scheme are JLL and Carter Towler