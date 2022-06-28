Work starts on new travel centre at Bradford Interchange as city prepares to become UK's City of Culture

As part of the improvements, the travel centre will be moved closer to where passengers board their bus.

A spokesman said: "The £550,000 investment to the centre will ensure the latest in self-service ticketing and up-to-date timetable and travel information. The work is expected to be completed in November 2022, where a modern customer service desk will welcome passengers to the station.

"Bradford is set to benefit from a series of transport schemes aimed at transforming the city centre and making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport."

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “Bradford will be the UK’s City of Culture in 2025 and much awaits the city and the surrounding region. We all want visitors to Bradford to feel welcome from the very moment they arrive, whether that’s by train or by bus into the Interchange, and that’s why I am really looking forward to seeing this work begin and improvements.

“When I was elected Mayor of West Yorkshire, I promised to improve our bus services and make using them easier. This investment in the new travel centre is part of that commitment.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “Public transport has a huge part to play in the city’s post pandemic recovery, and to make it easier for customers to get around we need excellent travel information facilities. I look forward to work getting started and the people of Bradford benefitting from these improvements.”

Shaun Morris-Armitage, Chairman of Bradford’s Mobility Planning Group, said: “I am pleased to see this level of investment in Bradford creating a new accessible for all travel centre for the Interchange. It is encouraging to note that a lowered counter is to be provided to assist wheel-chair users and that loops are being installed at each workstation to assist those who wear hearing aids. As an ambulatory disabled person myself, I look forward to using the travel centre.”