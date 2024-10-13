Work starts on £1.25m refurbishment of York North business park

Paloma Capital has started a £1.25m project to refurbish a significant part of its Yorkshire business and logistics park.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

York North, formerly known as Green Park Business Centre, is undergoing a transformation to upgrade existing premises on the estate. This includes the complete refurbishment of a stand-alone 12,508 sq ft industrial unit with integral offices and secure yard with parking.

Leeds-based JP Wild Ltd is carrying out the refurbishment works to include an internal strip out and full refurbishment of the warehouse space, offices and kitchen/WC areas.

Work has started on a £1.25m refurbishment of York North business park
Work has started on a £1.25m refurbishment of York North business park

Full mechanical and electrical services replacement is also being undertaken as well as external works to the building’s façade, roof, yard space, fencing, and drainage. Practical completion is expected by November 1.

The works are part of a site-wide refurbishment plan to upgrade accommodation as well as deliver new purpose designed trade units by Paloma Capital.

It recently secured planning consent for four new industrial units totalling 34,400 sq ft. The scheme is now offering design and build opportunities for units ranging from 4,000 sq ft up to 15,400 sq ft.

Jeremy Thiagarajah, director for asset management and investment at Paloma Capital said: “Our sustainable approach to repurposing existing space will certainly deliver against undersupply for industrial and warehousing space in this area.”

