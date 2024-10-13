Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York North, formerly known as Green Park Business Centre, is undergoing a transformation to upgrade existing premises on the estate. This includes the complete refurbishment of a stand-alone 12,508 sq ft industrial unit with integral offices and secure yard with parking.

Leeds-based JP Wild Ltd is carrying out the refurbishment works to include an internal strip out and full refurbishment of the warehouse space, offices and kitchen/WC areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has started on a £1.25m refurbishment of York North business park

Full mechanical and electrical services replacement is also being undertaken as well as external works to the building’s façade, roof, yard space, fencing, and drainage. Practical completion is expected by November 1.

The works are part of a site-wide refurbishment plan to upgrade accommodation as well as deliver new purpose designed trade units by Paloma Capital.

It recently secured planning consent for four new industrial units totalling 34,400 sq ft. The scheme is now offering design and build opportunities for units ranging from 4,000 sq ft up to 15,400 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad