Work starts on transformation of Fairfax House in Leeds into 168 apartment residential development

Fairfax House, on the corner of Merrion Street and Wade Lane, is being developed by Leeds based property company YPP and has been designed by Brewster Bye Architects.

The main seven-storey office building, which was built in the 1960s, is being transformed into 154 studio and one-bedroom apartments, which already secured permitted development approval.

In addition, Brewster Bye secured planning permission earlier in the year for a two-storey rooftop extension that will comprise 14, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and will replace an existing rooftop plant structure. Amenity space for residents will also be incorporated into the scheme.

Work has started on the transformation of a landmark building, Fairfax House, in Leeds city centre’s Arena Quarter, into a major new residential development consisting of 168 apartments.

Colbre Projects Ltd has been appointed as principal contractor and work is due to complete in August 2023. The development will then be managed by YPP Lettings and become part of the Live Oasis brand which offers rental apartments across a number of purpose-built developments.

A spokesperson from YPP said: “Securing planning permission and then immediately starting work on the transformation of this iconic Leeds building, is a fantastic position to be in.

“The scheme benefits from having both Leeds Arena and the city’s main shopping and leisure areas on its doorstep. It’s also in a part of the city that is currently benefitting from a huge amount of new development, as well as numerous new and completed tall building projects, which all enhances the vibrancy of the area and will make it a fantastic place to live.”

Andrew Chapman, associate director at Brewster Bye Architects, said: “Fairfax House is a very distinctive Leeds building in a prominent city centre location, but it was no longer fit for purpose and looked dated in this fast-evolving part of the city.

“As part of the development’s design, we’ve made major improvements to enhance the building’s appearance which will include partial glazing and recladding, and a smart new welcoming feature entrance will be created. This will be complemented by a generous outdoor and indoor amenity space for residents to enjoy across the ground and upper ground floors, that will offer landscaped seating areas and various other communal spaces.

“Once complete, there’s no doubt it will be a sought-after place to live in one of the city’s most exciting areas.”