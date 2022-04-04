Foundations are being dug for what will be Code Sheffield in the city centre: three blocks of 12, 17 and 38 storeys costing £100m.

When complete it will be 383ft high, taller than Sheffield’s current highest building, City Lofts Tower at 331ft, taller than previous Yorkshire title holder Bridgewater Place in Leeds at 371ft, and taller than new highest Altus House in Leeds at 374 ft high.

It is near Telephone House on a plot between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Trafalgar Street.

Work has started on Code Sheffield

When approved by the planning board in 2020, it was set to feature mainly ‘studio apartments’ - with bedroom, kitchen and living room in one space - and aimed at a mixture of students, post-graduates and young people.

Another block of flats, Kangaroo Works, is under construction at the corner of Rockingham Street and Wellington Street.

Last week, the council unveiled a plan for 20,000 new homes in the city centre.