Work starts on York developer S Harrison’s latest project to build 157-bedroom hotel
The development will see a 1970s office building, which is currently known as Osborne House, in the Haymarket area of the Edinburgh, transformed into a new hotel.
The hotel will include a residents’ bar, restaurant and lounge area on the ground floor and an outdoor seating terrace.
Following part demolition of the existing building, two new accommodation wings will be built to the rear, together with a new storey above the existing building.
Late last year, York-based S Harrison announced a deal with European hotel group Meininger Hotels to operate the hotel, which is set to open in spring 2026.
Meininger Hotels, a key player in the hybrid hotel market, operates 36 hotels across 26 European cities.
S Harrison acquired Osborne House in 2018 and worked with Edinburgh based architect, Comprehensive Design Architects, on the plans.
York based firm appointed Ogilvie Construction as the principal contractor
Andrew Wharton, from S Harrison, said: “Appointing Ogilvie Construction to deliver another landmark project in Edinburgh and seeing work start is obviously a key milestone for this development and follows several years of diligent work to secure both planning permission and the right occupier for the scheme.”