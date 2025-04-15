Work to start on major transformation of Scarborough shopping centre in autumn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property developer Scarborough Group International is planning to turn the Brunswick Centre into a renamed centre called Square One (SQ1), which will have an Odeon cinema as its anchor tenant.

It follows the Brunswick site struggling in recent years following the departure of Debenhams in 2021.

Planning permission was granted for the changes in 2023 and at the time, Scarborough Group told The Yorkshire Post it hoped the new centre would be open by summer 2025.

An Odeon cinema will be part of the revamped centre.

But a spokesperson has now confirmed a revised timeline for the project.

They said: “As detailed design and technical coordination nears completion, SQ1 is moving closer to becoming a reality, with construction set to commence in autumn 2025 and completion anticipated by spring 2027.

"As the project progresses, SGI will be sharing further insights into the impact of the redevelopment, providing a deeper look at how it will positively contribute to Scarborough’s long-term regeneration.”

Mark Jackson, who is leading the project for SGI and was born and raised in Scarborough, said the scheme can be a driver of wider regeneration work for the town.

He said: “Like so many traditional seaside destinations, Scarborough has faced stiff economic challenges, which need to be met with a concerted effort from the authorities and businesses invested in the town. Scarborough has great strengths and remains popular but, for the town centre to thrive, it must evolve to suit a much-changed world.

“We are working closely with North Yorkshire Council and other public sector organisations to ensure that SQ1 fulfils its role as a catalyst for further investment.

"With the support of these public bodies, we are able to take the long-term view that such a project needs, in the face of what are the most challenging market conditions facing town centres for decades. We have worked hard to secure ODEON Luxe, the best cinema operator, as SQ1’s principal anchor operator, and expect to confirm other occupiers in the coming months.

"In the meantime, we are carefully managing the process of winding down the shopping centre in its existing form to minimise the disruption and impact upon the town.”

Scarborough Group International said it is in “active discussion” with other potential tenants, with the new centre due to be focused around a mix of modern dining and leisure operators.

Mr Jackon said: “SQ1 will provide a vital boost to Scarborough’s town centre, not just economically, but socially. By introducing a mix of leisure and hospitality that encourages visitors to spend longer in the town centre, we are helping to create a more welcoming environment.

"SQ1 has been carefully planned to ensure that it delivers real, long-lasting benefits for Scarborough. We have worked closely with our partners to get to this point and, now, as we move towards construction, the real transformation begins.