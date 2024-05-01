Work under way on new multi-million pound Bradford Arts Centre ahead with City of Culture year reopening planned

Work has started on the transformation of Kala Sangnam’s Grade II listed arts centre, which will reopen in summer 2025 under the new name Bradford Arts Centre.

The project is being funded by almost £5m of Government cash, along with £2.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and further support from Bradford Council and The Garfield Weston Foundation.

The project will see the creation of a new theatre, five new dance studios, a new central staircase and a permanent home for volunteer-led community radio station Bradford Community Broadcasting (BCB).

C. Karol Wyszynski L- R: Richard Walsh (Halliday Clark), Andy Gatenby (Simpson), Jasbir Athwal DL (Kala Sangam), Andy Hogg (Simpson), Alex Croft (Kala Sangam), Ross Wilkinson (Simpson), Eleanor Crosby (Halliday Clark)

The introduction of a new entrance, two new lifts and a dedicated Changing Places facility will ensure the building is fully accessible for the first time in its 140-year history.

Following a competitive, public tender process, Simpson (York) Limited have been appointed as Main Contractor for the major redevelopment of Kala Sangam’s Grade II Listed arts centre, with work having started on site on Monday 22nd April 2024.

Formed in 1922, Yorkshire-based construction company Simpson have extensive experience working on the redevelopment of heritage buildings and arts venues, with recent projects including York Art Gallery, Hull Maritime Museum and Durham Cathedral.

As works prepare to get underway, global professional services company Turner & Townsend have also been appointed to the project as Capital Project Manager.

Specialising in major programmes and programme management, Turner & Townsend have significant experience supporting the successful delivery of cultural and heritage capital projects around the world, with examples in the UK including the redevelopments of York Guildhall and Battersea Power Station.

Turner & Townsend join a Capital Design Team led by Principal Architects and Contract Administrators Halliday Clark Architects. Also staying with the project are Quantity Surveyors DKP Consulting, Mechanical and Electrical specialists BWB Consulting, and Structural Engineers SGM Structural Design Ltd.

Jas Athwal DL, Chair of Kala Sangam said, “After many years of planning, we are delighted that work has finally started to transform our home at St Peter’s House into a fully accessible space, ready to welcome artists, audiences, our local communities and businesses in 2025 as Bradford Arts Centre.

"I would like to thank our funders for supporting the redevelopment. Bradford is desperately in need of more space to create and enjoy arts and culture, and this redevelopment will ensure our building is a more open, welcoming and inclusive venue that the whole district can enjoy.”

Alex Croft, Creative Director of Kala Sangam said: “I’m delighted that we have appointed Simpson (York) Limited as Main Contractors for the redevelopment. Right from our first meeting, we’ve seen the passion, dedication and professionalism that they bring to their projects – it feels like we couldn’t have placed this critical project in safer hands.

‘It has also been brilliant to welcome Turner & Townsend onto the team. Their support and hard work have been critical in getting the project to this exciting stage and we’re all looking forward to working with them, and drawing on their extensive experience, throughout the build.”