Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Robert Taylor, joined Henry Boot Construction’s managing director, Tony Shaw, and head of operations, Ian Gresser, on the site to have a look at how the Rotherham Council delivered project is progressing.

Currently, the former outdoor market space flooring has been stripped while downstairs, works have begun to strengthen the foundations of the outdoor market space.

Preparation work for demolition has also begun on the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings. These are set to be demolished in autumn 2024 to make way for a new library building.

Tony Shaw, MD of Henry Boot Construction, Cllr Robert Taylor (RMBC), Adam Houlston, senior project manager at Henry Boot Construction, Carl Gelder, senior site supervisor at Henry Boot Construction and Ian Gresser, head of operations at Henry Boot Construction, joined members of the Rotherham Council team to mark the occasion.

Mr Shaw, said: “We are pleased to see the Rotherham Markets project progressing. We’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Council and breathing new life into this area of the town centre.”

“Creating high-quality, vibrant urban spaces is part of our DNA. Having led on several of the region’s major regeneration over recent years, we have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact investments like this one can have – helping to boost community pride and identity, increase footfall and grow the local economy.

“We pride ourselves on leaving a positive legacy in the places where we work. To do this we have committed to deliver significant social value outputs by utilising a local supply chain wherever possible, local site-specific employment, and delivering multiple training and educational initiatives.”

Following the demolition of the Drummond Street shops, the outdoor market canopy will be removed in stages.

Henry Boot said that removing the structure, which covers over 3,500sqm of the market, would be a “very complex” operation. A crane will be moved on site during the removal.

The Indoor Market remains open throughout the redevelopment, with a range of stalls and products available from local traders. Outdoor markets, such as the Tuesday Market, have been relocated to Effingham Street while the project is under way.

Henry Boot Construction, the contractor for the Rotherham Market redevelopment, was onsite when ground was broken in October 2023. Since then, the firm has been working with teams at Rotherham Council to progress the project.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy, Cllr Robert Taylor, added: “The Markets redevelopment is part of the Town Centre Masterplan, and to see people on site and spades in the ground shows that the plan is becoming a reality.

"The redevelopment of the markets is a complex project which will not only breathe new life into our community, but also provide economic opportunities for our local businesses. Working with Henry Boot Construction, the markets redevelopment will provide an accessible, enjoyable space for all which celebrates our diverse community and heritage.