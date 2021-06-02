Work underway on £3.4m project to redevelop the former home of Kellingley Colliery

Yorkshire contractor Harris CM has started work to build a major new industrial development on part of what was the UK’s last deep coal mine until it closed in 2015.

The scheme at Knottingley in West Yorkshire will offer 11 units that range from 3,000 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft and is being developed by CRT Property Investments, wholly owned subsidiary of The Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

Work is set to complete by the end of the year.

How the development will look.

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “This site is steeped in history and was the UK’s last deep coal mine to close in 2015. In its heyday, it employed thousands of local people and now through its regeneration, it can play an important role in the local economy once again.

“This is our first project with CRT Property Investments, and it is a great opportunity to contribute to the continued regeneration of the ‘Five Towns’, on a site that is only 20 minutes away from our head office near Pontefract, which makes it a fantastic scheme to be involved with.”

The development, which is supported by a £1.8m grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will offer car parking with electric vehicle charging points along with landscaping.

Shaun O’Brien, Property Investment and Development Director, from CRT Property Investments, said: “These units will appeal to a wide range of SMEs and help address the shortage of available property in the local area. Once complete, the development will offer a high-quality working environment where businesses can thrive, as well as playing a crucial role in the local economy by creating jobs and opportunities for people in and around Knottingley.

“This site is a prime example of how we can create opportunities within the coalfields, and everyone involved with the development is pleased to see work starting on site.”