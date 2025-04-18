Workspace provider WorkWell reveals plans to open 10 new office sites

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-based company, which operates two centres in Leeds and recently opened a flagship site in Harrogate, will focus its expansion efforts on major professional services hubs such as Manchester, York and Edinburgh, alongside further growth in Leeds and Birmingham.

A spokesman said the expansion will consist of both owned and leased sites, although the business aims for the majority to be owned in order to maintain long-term control over its workspace environments.

Commenting on the announcement, Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: “This next chapter is a natural progression for us.

Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: “This next chapter is a natural progression for us." (Photo supplied on behalf of Workwell)

"We’ve seen the positive impact of creating spaces where people genuinely enjoy working, and we’re excited to bring that to more businesses across the North.”

WorkWell’s model is based on delivering flexible office spaces designed to promote productivity and hybrid working practices.

A spokesman said: “With a strong focus on service and workplace experience, the business has grown steadily since its early days at Carwood Park, East Leeds, in 2007. It now supports 800 office users per month across its sites.”

Last month, the workspace operator said it had acquired Aire Street Workshops from Leeds City Council for an undisclosed sum.

WorkWell plans to retain the building’s commercial use and will offer the current occupiers workspaces as it improves the quality of the interior, a spokesman said.

The four-storey, 22,979 sq ft building has a basement and attic space. The building currently has 30 individual units with communal spaces. It currently acts as a base for 50 creative businesses.

Speaking at the time, Mr Corrigan said the company was pleased to allay any fears the current occupiers had about the building being sold and converted into flats.

He added: “As a leading provider of serviced office space, we plan to improve the working environment of the building over the coming months.

"All the current occupiers will be offered space in the much-improved workspace.”

Aire Street Workshops was built in 1875 as a cloth warehouse. In 1981, the nearly derelict building was bequeathed to the city as a space to house and support small industrial businesses.

WorkWell has also invested £10.5m to redevelop a site at Copthall Bridge in Harrogate.

In late 2024, it was revealed that a Harrogate headquartered global training provider had moved its office to Copthall Bridge.

Primeast provides services to firms including The British Council, Altrad and Kia. It also supports customers around the world.

Sarah Hambly, head of people and finance at Primeast, said: "The team at Copthall Bridge work as part of our business to support our operations, and the technology makes remote and hybrid working seamless.”