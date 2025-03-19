Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city landmark recorded 670,000 visitors last year – a year-on-year increase of 6.8 per cent and 23 per cent above the pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.

The figures buck a national trend which saw British high streets experience a 2.2 per cent drop in footfall in 2024.

Built in 1863, Leeds Corn Exchange was acquired by Yorkshire-based property investment company Rushbond in 2017. It has been turned into a cultural, leisure and retail destination home to more than 30 independent, creative businesses offering everything from fashion and food to hand-crafted homeware and contemporary art.

Leeds Corn Exchange. Picture: Stevie Campbell

In December, the site was visited by Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Small Business Saturday initiative.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire and Chair of the region’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership, said: “West Yorkshire is the place to be.

"It’s fantastic to see the iconic Leeds Corn Exchange bucking the national trend, attracting more visitors and driving growth. We’re on a mission to grow our multibillion-pound visitor economy, and harnessing our region’s strengths is how we’ll achieve it.”

Jonathan Maud, Chairman at Rushbond said: “Leeds Corn Exchange is a one-off, with very special ingredients and it’s wonderful that record numbers are now enjoying all that the building and our community of independent businesses have to offer.

“We are proud custodians of this world-class place which has become a visual icon for Leeds, attracting visitors not only from the city but from all over the UK and internationally. Our work with Leeds City Council and city partners to enhance its unique character whilst creating a modern, authentic experience for visitors, has cemented its place once again at the heart of the visitor economy in the city.”

Belinda Eldridge Head of Visitor Economy, Inward Investment and International Relations at Leeds City Council, said: "Leeds Corn Exchange is a shining example of how our city’s rich heritage can be reimagined to support a thriving visitor economy. The record footfall figures reflect not only the building’s unique appeal but also the strength of Leeds’ independent retail, cultural, and creative sectors.

"By fostering an environment where small businesses and cultural experiences can flourish, we are enhancing Leeds’ reputation as a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. Through our Destination Management Plan, we are committed to building on this momentum, working with partners like Rushbond to further strengthen Leeds’ position as Yorkshire’s cultural and commercial heart.”

