'World-class' Leeds Corn Exchange reveals record visitor numbers as Tracy Brabin hails site's success
The city landmark recorded 670,000 visitors last year – a year-on-year increase of 6.8 per cent and 23 per cent above the pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.
The figures buck a national trend which saw British high streets experience a 2.2 per cent drop in footfall in 2024.
Built in 1863, Leeds Corn Exchange was acquired by Yorkshire-based property investment company Rushbond in 2017. It has been turned into a cultural, leisure and retail destination home to more than 30 independent, creative businesses offering everything from fashion and food to hand-crafted homeware and contemporary art.
In December, the site was visited by Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Small Business Saturday initiative.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire and Chair of the region’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership, said: “West Yorkshire is the place to be.
"It’s fantastic to see the iconic Leeds Corn Exchange bucking the national trend, attracting more visitors and driving growth. We’re on a mission to grow our multibillion-pound visitor economy, and harnessing our region’s strengths is how we’ll achieve it.”
Jonathan Maud, Chairman at Rushbond said: “Leeds Corn Exchange is a one-off, with very special ingredients and it’s wonderful that record numbers are now enjoying all that the building and our community of independent businesses have to offer.
“We are proud custodians of this world-class place which has become a visual icon for Leeds, attracting visitors not only from the city but from all over the UK and internationally. Our work with Leeds City Council and city partners to enhance its unique character whilst creating a modern, authentic experience for visitors, has cemented its place once again at the heart of the visitor economy in the city.”
Belinda Eldridge Head of Visitor Economy, Inward Investment and International Relations at Leeds City Council, said: "Leeds Corn Exchange is a shining example of how our city’s rich heritage can be reimagined to support a thriving visitor economy. The record footfall figures reflect not only the building’s unique appeal but also the strength of Leeds’ independent retail, cultural, and creative sectors.
"By fostering an environment where small businesses and cultural experiences can flourish, we are enhancing Leeds’ reputation as a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. Through our Destination Management Plan, we are committed to building on this momentum, working with partners like Rushbond to further strengthen Leeds’ position as Yorkshire’s cultural and commercial heart.”
Plans to further enhance Leeds Corn Exchange are under way. Rushbond’s recent renovations include the creation of 10 new retail units on the ground floor piazza which completed late last year. Half of the new units have already been snapped up, with self-care studio, Studio Dawn; stationery shop Fabulous Planning; fashion and homeware brand Space Vintage Leeds; O! Moru Garden and Next Chapter Books now opened.
