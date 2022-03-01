World's largest hydraulic crane which costs £3m set to arrive at Immingham's port

Supplied by UK firm Cooper Specialised Handling, the crane – a model Mantsinen 300M Hybrilift – is currently being built by Mantsinen in Finland.

In their early years, the forerunners of today’s 300M were material handlers and have become popular with UK ports for their speed of operation.

These super-sized machines now have the reach and capacity to serve panamax size vessels and can handle as much as 1,500 tonnes per hour – far greater than the rope crane equivalents.

The port of Immingham invests in a giant hydraulic crane like the one pictured

Simon Bird, regional director for ABP Humber, said: “Our investment in buying the world’s largest hydraulic crane shows our commitment to ensuring we have the best plant and equipment on the ports to service our customers’ needs. We’re also thrilled to be the first company in Great Britain to have this giant on our port.”

ABP already operates a fleet of smaller Mantsinen machines across its network of 21 ports, but this will be the first 300 in the fleet and the first delivery into England – Cooper’s first being delivered to Belfast Harbour in 2019.

The machine weighs in at 365 tonnes (without attachment) and is diesel powered by an EU stage 5 Volvo 16-litre diesel engine. ABP has opted for an 18.5m curved boom and 14m stick and the machine has a wheeled undercarriage of six axles with four wheels per axle.