Wren Bakery to host free legal advice sessions for domestic abuse victims
The firm’s legal aid team has been visiting charities and organisations in York, Doncaster, Wakefield, Barnsley, Castleford, Huddersfield and Leeds to advise them of the support that can be provided.
In a number of locations, free legal advice clinics and workshops are also being set up.
One such organisation is Wren Bakery, a social enterprise in Leeds that creates opportunities towards employment for disadvantaged women.
Parveen Ahmed, who specialises in domestic violence, children and care work and is a resolution accredited specialist in forced marriage and domestic violence, has already been visiting Wren Bakery.
Clare Sanderson, who was one of the original founders of the bakery, said: “We work with women who experience multiple disadvantages, many having had traumatic experiences of the court system.
"We are therefore really excited to be working with Ison Harrison to host free legal advice sessions in our cafe and training base in Mabgate. We have already seen the benefit that Parveen’s advice sessions have had.
"They provide women with an opportunity to meet in a safe space and get expert advice delivered informally over coffee, allowing them to feel empowered and in control of the decisions they make towards a more hopeful future.”
Three new experienced legal aid solicitors have joined the team to support the rollout of the service.
Damian McDermott has been a solicitor for 26 years and has worked in family care since November 2018, acting for parents across Yorkshire. He previously worked for Jordans Solicitors and is based in the York office.
Prerna Kapoor has been specialising in family law since she qualified in 2016. She has recently relocated to South Yorkshire and will look after family care cases in the Doncaster and Barnsley offices.
Kauser Arshid, who will be based in the Wakefield office, has three years’ experience as a family care solicitor and previously specialised in child abuse law.
Tim Burt, a partner in the family legal aid team, said: “We now have 17 legal aid family lawyers across Yorkshire. This means we are able to provide free legal representation to people who need it; through care proceedings, social services involvement, child arrangements cases, or domestic abuse work.”
