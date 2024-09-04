Wren Bakery to host free legal advice sessions for domestic abuse victims

The firm’s legal aid team has been visiting charities and organisations in York, Doncaster, Wakefield, Barnsley, Castleford, Huddersfield and Leeds to advise them of the support that can be provided.

In a number of locations, free legal advice clinics and workshops are also being set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One such organisation is Wren Bakery, a social enterprise in Leeds that creates opportunities towards employment for disadvantaged women.

Jackie Barber, cafe assistant and mentor and previous trainee of Wren; Parveen Ahmed, Partner and Legal Aid Solicitor at Ison Harrison and Clare Sanderson, Founder of Wren Bakery

Parveen Ahmed, who specialises in domestic violence, children and care work and is a resolution accredited specialist in forced marriage and domestic violence, has already been visiting Wren Bakery.

Clare Sanderson, who was one of the original founders of the bakery, said: “We work with women who experience multiple disadvantages, many having had traumatic experiences of the court system.

"We are therefore really excited to be working with Ison Harrison to host free legal advice sessions in our cafe and training base in Mabgate. We have already seen the benefit that Parveen’s advice sessions have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They provide women with an opportunity to meet in a safe space and get expert advice delivered informally over coffee, allowing them to feel empowered and in control of the decisions they make towards a more hopeful future.”

Three new experienced legal aid solicitors have joined the team to support the rollout of the service.

Damian McDermott has been a solicitor for 26 years and has worked in family care since November 2018, acting for parents across Yorkshire. He previously worked for Jordans Solicitors and is based in the York office.

Prerna Kapoor has been specialising in family law since she qualified in 2016. She has recently relocated to South Yorkshire and will look after family care cases in the Doncaster and Barnsley offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kauser Arshid, who will be based in the Wakefield office, has three years’ experience as a family care solicitor and previously specialised in child abuse law.