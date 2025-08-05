Xenia Estates launches in Bradford

Xenia Estates has now opened its new regional office in Bradford. Based at The City Hub, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence across the UK. The new office joins the Sale, Manchester Office, which already serves a large portion of the North West.

The Yorkshire Office will be led by Xenia Estates’ New Business Development Manager for Yorkshire, Michael Willans, a new member of the Xenia team joining from Scanlans, where he spent seven years in Property Management and Business Development, making him the ideal candidate to head the new branch. Willans has already brought on a number of developments, and the team celebrated the opening of the new office on 17th July 2025 with a launch event and the cutting of a ceremonial ribbon.

The launch event was attended by local businesses and clients, all of whom came to support the arrival of Xenia Estates in the area. Guests were given a tour of the new office space, met with the team and enjoyed food and fizz.

Michael Willans commented on the office opening, “This expansion represents an important step in our ongoing dedication to providing reliable property management services throughout Yorkshire. At Xenia Estates, we value the opportunity to foster strong connections within the local community and to extend our services across the region. If you have any concerns with your current block or estate managing agent, we’re here to chat and share how our approach is focused on delivering a personal and attentive service.”

The new office, when at full capacity, will have brought five new jobs to the area, a testament to Xenia’s commitment to local employment and sustainable regional development. These new roles span estate management and assistance.

The opening of the new office coincides with the Yorkshire property market's steady and promising growth in 2025. “The number of new properties coming to market in Yorkshire is 12% higher than the same period last year”, stated Willans. “This is outpacing the national average. Buyer demand has also surged, with estate agent enquiries up by 10% and the number of sales agreed rising by 11% compared to the previous year.”

Average house prices in the region have reached approximately £204,000 as of May 2025, reflecting a 4.1% rise year-on-year. Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire area have also seen positive movement, with house prices rising by about 3.6% over the past year. West Yorkshire mayor Tracey Brabin has also recently unveiled a 15-year housing strategy to build 38,0000 across the region.