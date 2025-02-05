Xeros: Eco-friendly Rotherham washing machine technology firm closing in on 'transformational' deals

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham-based Xeros Group has developed a series of products designed to reduce the impact of clothing on the planet, both in terms of producing garments and keeping them clean.

The firm has now announced it has signed a letter of intent with an unnamed major electronics for an initial order of its XF3 external microfibre plug and go filter, which can be retrofitted to existing washing machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xeros said the products are due to be sold in several major retail outlets, including a “well-known electronics brand” in the UK, in the latter part of this year.

Xeros CEO Neil Austin. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

It added: “Further discussions for orders of XF3 with some of the World's largest electronics brands and distributors are progressing well, with other partnership announcements anticipated in early Q3.”

The firm also said it is close to signing joint development agreements with two global washing machine brands in regards to its Fabric Care technology, which involves its patented polymer spheres – effectively nylon beads – being placed into washing machines alongside clothing to reduce water and energy usage in a cycle.

Xeros said the two companies are in final stage evaluations ahead of potential signing agreements, with the prospect of commercial launches taking place next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is also in tech verification processes with two other global washing machine companies.

A statement to the Stock Exchange said: “This growing momentum is testament to the potential for the group's technology to revolutionise washing machines and garment care.”

The company said it was taking a “prudent view” of revenue expectations for the financial year.

Neil Austin, CEO of Xeros, said: "The importance of our discussions with these major global players should not be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A JDA with any one of these could be potentially transformational for the group, opening the door for others to follow.

"The washing machine industry is ripe for innovation and change. Existing washing machines have remained largely the same for 40 years and there is pressure on leading original equipment manufacturers to innovate to secure future sales and market share, as well as meeting upcoming environmental regulations."

It said: “Allowing for some delays and slippages within the existing pipeline, the board expects to achieve revenue of approximately £2.5m in the current year, though this does not include the significant upside potential of additional revenue opportunities from the numerous discussions we currently have underway.”