Rotherham-based Xeros Group has signed a “significant” new licensing agreement and strategic partnership with Donlim Group, which is the owner of the Morphy Richards brand.

Xeros said Donlim is “ideally placed to support the commercialisation of the Group's external, micro-fibre filtration solution for washing machines”.

The Yorkshire firm has developed a product called the XFilter that is designed to trap microfibres released as part of the cleaning process and stopping them ending up in waste water and ultimately oceans.

Xeros CEO Neil Austin. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

The XFilter, designed for new washing machines, goes into a detergent drawer which can be emptied in a similar way to clearing lint from a tumble dryer.

Xeros has also just launched an external filtration product, called XF3, which can be retrofitted to existing washing machines.

Last month it was announced that it has signed a contract with Donlim to to manufacture its XF3 External Filter under licence. Donlim will also receive a licence to manufacture and distribute Xeros’s XF1 product, which is the internal filter for domestic washing machines.

Mass production of the XF3 is set to start in the second half of 2025 with Donlim paying Xeros a licence fee for every unit sold.

France is due to bring in a microfibre capture requirement for all washing machines from next year, with the move expected to be followed in other countries in coming years.

Xeros CEO Neil Austin said the firm’s technologies could soon be used around the world. The company is also working on denim finishing machines with Turkish firm Yilmak and on Xeros-enabled washing machines with Indian giant IFB Industries.

He said: “The drivers for clean-tech solutions are gaining momentum and we are on track with the globalisation of our technologies.

"Our recent agreement with Donlim, world-renowned for delivering domestic appliances on a global scale, clearly demonstrates the potential for our technology and the quality of partner the business is now able to attract.

"In addition to the commercialisation of our technologies through existing licensees, we are in active discussion with some of the world's best known brand manufacturers in laundry care. This is an exciting time for Xeros, and we remain committed to delivering value to all stakeholders."

His comments came as Xeros published its unaudited results for the first six months of this year, which showed revenue down to £79,000 from £113,000 in the first half of 2023.

The company’s administrative expenses were down from £2.8m to £2.6m while operational cash outflow dropped from £2.9m to £2.6m.

Xeros said: “The Group's current financing sufficient to support the business through to month-on-month cashflow breakeven, which is expected during FY25