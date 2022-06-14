Xeros in Rotherham secures agreement to fit its microfibre filtration to more washing machines

Hanning, based in Oerlinghausen, Germany, is a manufacturer of components for the appliance industry, including pumps and motors for some of the world's largest domestic washing machine manufacturers.

In 2020, 24.2 million automatic domestic washing machines were sold across Europe and 95.7 million were sold worldwide.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham-based Xeros believes this agreement is "transformational" for its business with the "potential to deliver significant revenues from late 2023 onwards".

A Xeros filter.

Under the terms of the ten year, non-exclusive agreement, Hanning will manufacture and sell filters incorporating Xeros' proprietary XFilter technology.

This will enable washing machine manufacturers to provide consumers with the ability to capture and easily and safely dispose of over 90 per cent of microfibres, including microplastics, released during laundry cycles.

The filters are built into the washing machine and are designed to last the life of a machine.

Hanning is establishing a production line to meet demand from their customers ahead of new legislation in France requiring the fitting of microfibre filters in all domestic washing machines by January 1, 2025. Similar legislation is in development in the UK.

Xeros is already working alongside Hanning on the integration of XFilter within the washing machines of a number of the German firm's existing customers.

Klaas de Boer, chairman of Xeros, said: "The ambition we have been working towards is for Xeros' XFilter technology to establish the de facto standard for legislators and to be the device of choice for all washing machine manufacturers.

"Our solution is designed to be the most efficient, most reliable, most durable and the easiest to use. This agreement with Hanning is testament to the fact that our solution achieves these objectives. Hanning's customers are now working with us and Hanning for incorporation into their machines.

"Doing so enables them to meet the legislation in France with the expectation that filtration will be mandated across the EU and in the UK.

"Through their adoption of this technology, the washing machine industry will radically reduce the largest source of primary microplastic pollution which is from washing our clothes at home."

Under the terms of the agreement Xeros will receive a royalty per filter device sold by Hanning.