Rotherham-based Xeros Group has developed a series of products designed to reduce the impact of clothing on the planet, both in terms of producing garments and keeping them clean.

The company, which started life as a University of Leeds spinout, has published its full year results for 2024 which record revenue of £200,000 and an adjusted EBITDA loss of £4.4m as it continues to work towards the commercialisation of its various technologies following years of development work.

CEO Neil Austin said it is closing in on “potentially transformational” Joint Development Agreements, with four of the world's largest washing machine manufacturers currently undergoing a technical verification process for its Laundry Care technology. The technology involves patented polymer spheres being placed into washing machines alongside clothing to reduce water and energy usage in a cycle.

Xeros is already working with Indian market leader IFB and has now announced a rollout of domestic washing machines using the technology is to start in India this year.

Mr Austin told The Yorkshire Post that the four leading washing machine manufacturers that the company is in talks about JDAs with produce around 30 million units per year, showing the scale of the opportunity.

He said: “India is an important launch market not just because of water scarcity, which our technology helps, but alos because it is a growing economy with a growing middle class with money to spend.

“On the JDAs, I would be extremely disappointed if we weren’t able to land at least one, if not two, to an announceable stage within this year. If that comes to play, that should see us in market in 2026.”

Xeros has also launched an external filtration product, called XF3, which can be retrofitted to existing washing machines.

The company has announced household applicance giant Russell Hobbs as its first partner brand for XF3s, with the products going on sale this autumn. Xeros is also in a testing phase with three “major” washing machine brands as well as negotiations with four electronics retailers with a collective 15,000 shops across Europe in regards to XF3s.

Mr Austin said: “Any one of those that we land is going to be very significant in terms of revenue for this year and future years.”

