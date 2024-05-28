Xeros Technology Group reports on year of 'significant operational progress'

The Leeds University spin out Xeros Technology has developed water-saving and filtration technologies to reduce the impact of clothing on the planet.

Xeros' three main technologies – Filtration, Finish, and Care –help manufacturers, industrial laundries, domestic washing machine manufacturers and consumers, to wash clothes more efficiently.

Xeros' business model is to generate revenue from licensing its technologies.

Xeros Technology Group has announced its full year results for the year ended December 31 2023 (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

The Rotherham-headquartered company has revealed that its revenue increased by 81 per cent to £0.3m in 2023.

The group decreased its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation) loss by 37.9 per cent to £4.6m.

In a statement to accompany its results, Xeros said a fundraising in April 2024 and warrant redemptions in January 2024 raised £5.6m, which strengthened the group's balance sheet to provide working capital.

The group said it was now in “direct dialogue” with six of the 10 leading global domestic washing machine manufacturers for its Care and Filtration technologies.

While these may not all come to fruition, the quality of interest being generated by the group’s new commercial team is extremely encouraging, the statement added.

The statement added: “We have completed the technology transfer process with IFB (Care technology) and Yilmak Makina (Finishing technology). The completion of these processes is a key milestone with both partners as it now enables the commercial roll-out of machines equipped with Xeros IP (intellectual property).”

Neil Austin, the CEO, said: "Our agreements with licensees moved closer to commercial launch, as we embarked on the crucial technology transfer process with both IFB and Yilmak Makina.

"We completed the technology transfer for IFB domestic machines (Goa) in December 2023, and Yilmak Makina's commercial denim processing machines (Turkey) in Q1 (the first quarter) of the new financial year.

"All these machines have now moved to the manufacture and marketing stage, ahead of scale launch later this year.

"In addition, the work undertaken to increase the group's commercial focus has resulted in a stronger than expected pipeline of potential new agreements.”

In his statement, he added: “Our strategy to become an IP-rich, capital-light licensor of proprietary technology solutions to multiple scale industries, all of which deploy the same Xeros core technologies remains.”

Klaas de Boer, the group’s chairman, added: “While we remain dependent on commercial delivery by licensees, the route to meaningful revenue is becoming clearer.

"With IFB and Yilmak Makina in final preparation for commercial scale roll-out later this year, we believe we are closer than ever to that inflection point.”