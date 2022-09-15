The game development studio, which specialises in immersive augmented reality and virtual reality content, unveiled its plans to move to a new Leeds studio in July after receiving £5.9m in funding in the summer.

The company is moving back into the Half Roundhouse near the Armley Gyratory - the same building where it was originally formed five years ago.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the beginning there were five members of staff working in a small room. Five years later, the company is going to take over the building with 100 members of staff.

Bobby Thandi, founder and chief executive of XR Games.

Work has been ongoing over the last few weeks and XR Games revealed the progress of the project on a new video update.

It showcases the significant structural and furnishing changes the space has undergone.

The latest studio video development update draws attention to significant changes to the second floor of XR Games’ new studio in particular.

The new two-floor studio includes the construction of an XR Games bar located in the building atrium and a games room and gym.

XR Games founder and chief executive Bobby Thandi said: “Every week we see more progress being made on the development, and I can't wait to move in.