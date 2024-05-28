Yarm-based Logic-i set to achieve £5m in turnover by 2025 after new contract win

Founded in 2019 Logic-i has shown rapid growth, demonstrated by its recent office relocation, increase in staff, and jump in turnover from £400,000 to £3m.

The Yarm-based consultancy is to work on behalf of a major multi-national corporation to support the delivery of a sustainable energy project in South East Asia.

It signifies a major milestone for Logic-i, which, until now, has only been involved in international projects through its partnerships with UK-based firms.

Mike Priestley secures Logic-I’s first direct international contract.

The news follows the firm’s recent appointment of Mike Priestley, who joined the board as a director, and who is tasked with spearheading its involvement in significant global projects.

Mr Priestley said: “I’m confident this contract will be the first of many and represents a major leap forward in our strategic global ambitions. Winning this contract is testament to this team’s expertise and we hope it will lead to further opportunities. It’s also thrilling to be involved in the sustainable energy sector, which is pivotal for the future.”

Mr Priestley’s experience spans multi-billion dollar commercial and infrastructure projects across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia, particularly within the energy sector.

The firm said that due to confidentiality agreements, further details of the project cannot be disclosed.