'Year of transformation' for Yorkshire's Hydro-X owner Marlowe as profits rise
Marlowe posted statutory operating profit from continuing operations of £5m for the year ended 31 March 2025, up from an operating loss of £3.2m last year.
This came alongside statutory pre-tax profit of £144.9m, reflecting £141.4m profit made by the firm through a major divestment during the year.
Revenue was £373.0m,up from £503.2m.
Adam Councell, chief financial officer of Marlowe, said: “Marlowe has undergone a year of significant strategic transformation.
“We successfully completed the divestment of certain governance, risk and compliance software and service businesses for £430m, alongside the demerger of our Occupational Health division.
“These transactions have enabled us to return substantial value to shareholders, including a £150m special dividend and the near completion of a £75m share buyback programme.”
In November of 2023, Marlowe announced a strategic review into its group structure. The move saw the firm divest from a number of markets in a bid to become a focused testing, inspection and certification business
The firm subsequently received an offer for a number of its governance, risk and compliance software and services businesses.
In September last year, the firm also announced the demerger of its occupational health division, which is now registered as a separate company, Optima Health.
Marlowe said the demerger would allow both firms to pursue “distinct strategies and growth opportunities as standalone listed entities”.
Mr Councell added: “Our continuing operations are now focused on the attractive and resilient Fire Safety and Security and Water & Air Hygiene markets. We have positioned the Group to deliver sustainable growth and to enhance operational efficiency in these core areas. With one off restructuring costs now behind us, we enter the new financial year in a strengthened position”
His words come after last month saw Marlowe and facilities management and software provider, Mitie, announced that their respective boards had reached an agreement on a recommended offer for Mitie to acquire Marlowe.
Marlowe first acquired South Yorkshire-based water and air testing firm, Hydro-X, in 2021.
