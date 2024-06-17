YFM Equity Partners announces £3.6m investment into Spotless Water
Founded in 2016, Spotless Water provides UPW to customers via a UK-wide network of self-service water dispensing stations. The company has developed its own custom-built software to run the advanced self-service technology within its filling stations. UPW is widely used in the window and solar panel cleaning industries, because it doesn’t leave mineral deposits behind when it dries.
YFM’s investment will be used to accelerate Spotless Water’s growth plans, as the business seeks to further expand its team and launch additional self-service sites.
Spotless Water CEO, Tim Morris said: “We are delighted to have the backing of YFM and to be supported by investment experts who recognise the potential of our innovative, technology-enabled offering.
"With this new investment in place, Spotless Water can continue to lead the UPW vanguard and provide even more customers with an efficient, accessible, eco-friendly solution.”
YFM Investment Director, Helen Villiers added: “Spotless Water has demonstrated how grassroots ventures with original ideas and propositions can prosper, especially when powered by proprietary technology.”
The YFM team included Investment Director, Helen Villiers and Investment Associate, Callum Long. Advisers on the deal included Azets and Irwin Mitchell.
