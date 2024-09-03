YFM Equity Partners backs the management buyout of Stacatruc
Based in Thatcham, Berkshire, Stacatruc provides forklift hire, sales, and maintenance services. YFM’s investment will help to accelerate Stacatruc’s growth, as it continues to expand across the UK.
The Leeds-based private equity firm has backed Stacatruc’s joint managing directors to lead a secondary buyout from Merino Capital, which acquired Stacatruc in 2021.
A spokesman said: “With YFM’s support, the management team will seek to capitalise upon Stacatruc’s recent acquisitions in the hire and service sector, further boosting revenue and taking the business offering to a wider market. As part of this strategic growth plan, the management team is strengthened by the appointment of Darron Cavanagh as chair.
"Darron brings a wealth of experience and will play a key role in driving the business forward.”
Phill McConnell, Joint Managing Director of Stacatruc, commented: “YFM’s investment has unlocked the business’s full potential, driving us forward in our mission to independently support businesses in optimising the movement of materials and products. This investment is not just about financial growth; it’s about enhancing the quality of our service and the satisfaction of our customers.
Matt Gordon-Smith, YFM Investment Director added: “As an investment prospect, Stacatruc demonstrated a winning combination of longevity and ambition.”
The YFM team included Investment Director, Matt Gordon-Smith and Investment Manager, Callum Long.
A team from Interpath, led by Neil Sumner and supported by Nick Hill, Reuben Taylor and Luke Thomson, provided advice to the shareholders, including Merino Capital, on the transaction.
Arbuthnot Commercial ABL provided funding facilities alongside YFM’s investment to support the MBO. Other advisers involved in the deal included James Cowper Kreston, Shoosmiths, Bishop Fleming Fairgrove, Cadence, Lockton, Catalysis and Sheridans.
