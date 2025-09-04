York accountants retain workplace accreditation

Clive Owen LLP has once again demonstrated its commitment to colleague wellbeing and engagement by retaining its Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Certification™ and being named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ for the second consecutive year.

The independent accountancy firm, with offices in Darlington, York, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Newcastle, has been recognised for its outstanding workplace culture, with 87% of colleagues agreeing that Clive Owen LLP is a great place to work, which is well above the 65% threshold required for certification. The recognition is based on validated, anonymous employee feedback and assessed using GPTW®’s rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology, which evaluates workplace culture across credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie.

In addition to retaining its GPTW Certification™, Clive Owen LLP was named among the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ in the Small & Medium category.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience.

Great Place To Work® UK administered its research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based consulting and professional services employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

These achievements complement Clive Owen LLP’s continued accreditation under the Good Business Charter (GBC) for 2025/2026, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices and sustainable growth.

Over the past year, the firm has celebrated several milestones that reflect its values and dedication to its people and communities:

Fair Payment Code: Among the first cohort of businesses accepted onto the government’s new initiative, promoting best practice in supplier payment performance.

ICAEW Climate Champion: One of the few accountancy firms recognised for leadership in climate action.

Platinum Status – The 5% Club: Awarded under the Employer Audit Scheme for excellence in training and development.

Charity Fundraising: Raised over £10,500 for regional charities through colleague-led initiatives.

Community Volunteering: Employees contributed the equivalent of 80 days in volunteer support across the North East and Yorkshire.

Simon Hook, Joint Managing Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “This latest recognition is testament to the collective dedication, professionalism and efforts of our exceptional colleagues across Clive Owen LLP. The Partnership is extremely grateful to each and every member of our team for their continued hard work and invaluable contributions in making the firm what it is today.”

Phillipa Symington, People and Culture Partner at Clive Owen LLP, added: “Retaining the Great Place to Work accreditation is a proud moment for us. It validates our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where wellbeing, engagement, and inclusivity are central to our culture.

“We actively listen to our colleagues through regular feedback, wellbeing initiatives, and focus groups. While we celebrate this recognition, we remain committed to continuous improvement and will use the full survey results to further enhance the employee experience.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, expressed his congratulations to Clive Owen LLP for attaining its Certification™: “We know that prioritising the employee experience leads to building trust among employees, fostering a remarkable workplace culture, and ultimately achieving exceptional business outcomes.

“Employees in consulting and professional services are under increasing pressure to perform amidst digital transformation and shifting client expectations reshaping how people work. The top-performing workplaces in this sector stand out by actively supporting their employees through change. Employees have shared with us that clear, consistent communication from leadership, and a focus on inclusive decision-making, have helped to ensure colleagues feel supported, informed, and empowered.