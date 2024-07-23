Mr Skaith has asked for an extension to the deadline attached to the Department for Education’s (DfE) funding for the £22m project, which is designed to upgrade the college’s facilities so they can meet the area’s current and emerging skills needs.

The campus redevelopment was due to start this year and complete in 2025. However, the launch of a Judicial Review has knocked the timetable back, in a move that Mr Skaith said could jeopardise the DfE funding.

The Mayor’s letter to Bridget Phillipson is being supported by a host of other influential figures including Tom Gordon MP, the recently elected MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and David Hughes CBE, the chief executive for the Association of Colleges. A number of local headteachers, employers and organisations have all also added their signatures in support.

Principal of Harrogate College, Danny Wild (left) with David Skaith, who was elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire earlier this year.

In his letter, Mr Skaith said: “I’m writing on this occasion to request an extension to the funding timeline for Harrogate College to complete the much-needed rebuild they have planned through your Department’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund.

“North Yorkshire Council had granted the college planning permission, and preparations were being made for construction to begin. However, an application for Judicial Review has been made by a local individual opposed to the rebuild. This is highly unusual given the new college is being built on the current site.

“The council remains confident that the project will still be granted planning permission, albeit at a delayed pace. This delay does mean, however, that the funding underpinning the rebuild is now threatened as a result of the expected completion date being delayed until September 2026.

“Missing this valuable window of opportunity to redevelop Harrogate’s only general further education college would be a damaging outcome for local people, employers and the regional economy.”

The redevelopment would see the main college building replaced with a sustainable, modern property equipped with a host of facilities including a mock hospital ward and digital technology suite, as well as a new renewable energy technology centre opened on the campus.