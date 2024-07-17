York and Salford craft breweries have teamed up to produce the most 'Purple Beer' in the North
The Salford and York based breweries have worked together to craft ‘Current Affairs’ a 4.0% ABV beer available exclusively to the SEVEN BRO7HERS online shop.
Designed for those looking to sit back and take in the ‘whirlwind that is life’, this delicious beer is a purple beer. Made with big, beautiful berries and a touch of vanilla, the sweet balances the sourness.
The beer is vegan and priced at £2.95 per 440ml can. It is available now online.
CEO for SEVEN BRO7HERS Keith McAvoy said: “At the heart of our brewery is collaboration, craft brewing should be an explorative and social experience. It has been wonderful to welcome the guys from Brew York to Salford to brew Current Affairs.
“As a team it is so important we work with new expertise and ultimately share in the enjoy of making craft beer. This sour has given our brewing team the opportunity to collaborate with a team who are equally passionate about making great tasting beer. Everyone must try it, it’s totally unique and addictively drinkable.”
The brothers will be producing two beers with Brew York this year, one will be brewed in Salford the other at their site in Walmgate, York.
Brew York was found in 2016 by friends Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, the two met through friends and began home-brewing together. Brew York operates two sites, one in the city centre and the other in a production facility in Osbaldwick. The brewery operates seven taprooms and pubs under the Brew York name.
SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO was founded in 2014 by McAvoy brothers, Guy, Keith, Luke, Daniel, Nathan, Kit, and Greg, inspired by their dad’s home-brewing in their cellar at home. This year the brewery celebrates 10 years in business.
The brothers currently run successful beer houses in Middlewood Locks, Salford, MediaCityUK, Saford and Ancoats, in Manchester. They also operate a taproom bar in the brewery.
In July 2020 they opened their partnership bar at Manchester Airports new T2 Departure Lounge and eight months ago the family opened 11 Central, an experiential gin, beer and sports bar in Salford Quays.
