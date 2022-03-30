2mee’s patented technology allows users to send hologram messages directly to customers.
A spokesman said: “2mee’s holograms have been used to successfully increase engagement, improve customer retention, open up new and dynamic revenue streams, drive client acquisition, educate, endorse and create true empathy with the receiving audience.”
James Riley, CEO of 2mee, said: “Closing our latest funding round is a milestone moment for 2mee as it will allow us to deploy our ambitious expansion plans and help more organisations leverage the power of face-to-face communication.
“2mee has been developed specifically to allow users to connect with their audiences on a human level, creating valuable emotional relationships that ultimately take engagement to the next level.
“With the raised capital we can now drive even greater awareness of 2mee among brands, businesses, agencies and bodies across the North and beyond.”