York-based Abingdon Health signs 'significant' contract to manufacture lateral flow device components

The contract is for an initial period of 12 months with an option to extend and will start with the primary production of the key biochemical-sprayed nitrocellulose component of the LFD.

There is also an option to expand to other aspects of device manufacture including production and lamination of other membrane components and production of complete foiled devices.

In an update for investors, York-based Abingdon Health revealed it has signed a significant contract with a European customer for the manufacture of lateral flow device components for a COVID-19 test.

The statement said: "The contract is with a European customer with the initial phase worth a minimum of £2.7m - based on minimum specified monthly order quantities and pricing at current GBP/USD exchange rates- for the first year. All raw materials required for production will be provided by the customer. There will be an initial technical transfer process, paid for by the customer, which is anticipated to take approximately two months."

"Abingdon continues to make commercial progress in other areas and will update the market in due course."