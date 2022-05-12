Abingdon Health and Bimelix , a Finnish-based accredited biomedical laboratory providing services including clinical and research-based diagnostics as well as the development of new testing methods, have announced a strategic collaboration to develop, manufacture and commercialise a Lyme disease lateral flow self-test.

The statement said: "Abingdon and Bimelix have been collaborating for over 12 months on the feasibility of developing a Lyme disease LFT self-test. Under the terms of the agreement, Abingdon and Bimelix will jointly complete the development of the Lyme disease test and scale-up to manufacture, and will also be jointly responsible for the commercialisation of the test."

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne infection in Europe.

The global risk of Lyme disease is expected to increase as tick habitats expand in response to environmental factors and climate change.

Chris Yates, Chief Executive Officer of Abingdon Health, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Bimelix, a company at the forefront of research into the rapid diagnosis of Lyme disease. Undiagnosed Lyme disease can spread to other parts of your body for several months to years after infection, causing arthritis and nervous system problems. The early diagnosis and rapid treatment of Lyme disease will reduce these additional complications and improve patient outcomes.”