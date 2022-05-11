Channel 4's arrival in Leeds is kick-starting creative revival, say bosses at Nano Park

Bosses at the Nano Park Company, which specialises in creating combined workshop and office space across Yorkshire, said the arrival of Channel 4 in Leeds is kick-starting a creative rebirth in the region, which is attracting jobs and investment.

The company has also revealed that its development in Armley, near Leeds, is close to completion.

The Nano Park Company bought a one-acre site off Pickering Street, Armley for £300,000 from the Yorkshire textile company James Hare in March 2020.

Bradford-based specialist construction company Percy Pickard Contractors is scheduled to finish building work towards the end of next month and already one occupier has signed up for 3,730 sq ft of office, workshop and industrial space.

Altogether the Nano Park will comprise seven two-storey 1,730 sq ft Nano units and two 2,000 sq ft industrial units. The Nano units will create 50 jobs.

A spokesman said: “The Nano Park model provides an ideal base for small and fledgling companies and satellite operations for larger firms.

“The units feature warehousing space on the ground floor, with offices above.”

Edward Marshall, a director of the Bradford-based Nano Park Company, explained: “The astounding success of our ground-breaking Nano Parks in Bradford and Wakefield, which are completely full, has encouraged us to repeat the model elsewhere in Yorkshire.

“We are absolutely delighted that one occupier has already committed to taking one Nano unit and one industrial unit at Armley before the development is completed and before we have started any marketing.

“That is testament to the reputation of our Nano Parks and to the quality space and facilities they offer.

“Now the Armley park is nearing completion, and we are just beginning to market it, we are expecting extensive interest in the remaining units.

“The rent, at £12.50 per sq ft, is strong but competitive, reflecting the high standard of our units and their excellent location, close to Leeds city centre and the Leeds Outer Ring Road, with its swift access to Yorkshire’s excellent motorway network.

“Ours is one of only a very few small industrial schemes in Leeds. The arrival of Channel 4 in Leeds has acted as a catalyst for a creative resurgence in the city.

“We are in the age of the entrepreneur with more and more small and start-up companies looking for self-contained space of their own.

“We expect up to 50 jobs will be created on site, providing a timely boost to the city’s economy. We are very proud of this.”

Mr Marshall added: “We are now providing flexible, affordable and attractive business premises to help companies of this type to grow and prosper, where they want to be. This could be in an attractive setting, a great location or a site with superb transport links.