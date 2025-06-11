York based accountants grow with new Head of Tax

Clive Owen LLP, one of the North’s leading independent accountancy and business advisory firms, is gearing up for further growth and expansion within its tax advisory team following the internal appointment of a Head of Tax.

Experienced Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser David Baggaley will lead the firm’s tax offering across the business, as part of Clive Owen LLP’s long-term growth strategy.

David joined Clive Owen LLP as a Tax Partner in 2022, having previously spent 15 years at a Big Four firm, progressing to Associate Partner where he led the Private Tax team across the North East and Yorkshire.

He has spent his entire career advising entrepreneurial clients and privately owned businesses on their tax affairs, whilst proactively bringing new opportunities and ideas as part of the close working relationship he has with clients.

David’s appointment follows a period of strong growth for Clive Owen LLP over the last 12 months, including the launch of its fifth office in Newcastle, in October 2024, increasing its headcount to approximately 150 colleagues and, most recently, being named a finalist in the Independent Accountancy Firm of the Year category at the prestigious North East Accountancy Awards for 2025.

The firm’s tax offering has also experienced significant growth and development over the last year, welcoming several senior colleagues, including Tax Partner Stephen Harris, who leads the firm’s Newcastle office, Tax Directors Elizabeth Rothery and Angela Mikola, as well as Tax Managers Aaron Larvin and Matt Killen.

Clive Owen LLP is also set to expand its tax team with the creation of further roles across the firm’s five offices in Darlington, Durham, York, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, complementing its well established and highly respected team already in place.

David Baggaley, Partner and Head of Tax at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I am very proud to have been appointed to this role. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the team to build an environment where everyone can thrive and develop professionally whilst at the same time providing clients with a first-class service.

“We have built arguably one of the strongest tax advisory teams in the region, reflecting both the strength of our people and breadth of our expertise, and this latest expansion will help us capitalise on future growth opportunities across multiple sectors.

“It is an exciting time for the firm as we continue along our strategic growth journey, buoyed by an unwavering commitment to investing in our people, reinforcing further the size and quality of our offering to clients.”