York-Based Duo, Derwenthorpe Flooring, celebrates 5 years of industry recognition

From lockdown beginnings to local acclaim, Derwenthorpe Flooring has built a thriving business on experience, trust and community values.

This York-based duo – Chris Bell and Anthony Myhill – have gone from strength to strength over the last 5 years. Since taking the leap and starting their own business, the pair has weathered the lockdown storm, taken on some pretty complicated jobs and reaped the rewards – winning the Yorkshire Prestige Award for the best flooring contractor 4 years on the trot.

From small start-up to local legends

Founded in 2020, months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK, Derwenthorpe Flooring was born out of its founders’ desire to provide more flexibility to their young families and take control of their working lives.

In something of a lightbulb moment, Chris and Anthony decided to go independent after their full-time jobs were abruptly lost.

“We actually found out on Facebook that the shop we worked for 100% of the time was closing,” says Chris.

Fortunately, the pair were able to turn a sticky situation into a profitable opportunity, making use of the 40 years of experience they’d accrued between them and, of course, a strong working relationship – one that goes back to the 2008 financial crisis when Chris was made redundant as an apprentice.

“Anthony heard I was looking for work through other fitters I was doing the odd day for, and he offered me a full-time job. We became 50/50 partners just before my son was born.”

Bringing unmatched experience to the table

Despite the uncertainty, Derwenthorpe Flooring has managed to make a strong name for itself. Known for high-quality workmanship, thanks to extensive training and expertise, plus excellent no-nonsense customer service, the company has won multiple industry awards – four years in a row – and holds the title of top-rated flooring installer in York.

Of course, the recognition has meant the world to the duo, but what really grounds them is community. Rooted in their local area, the business takes the name from where Chris lived at the time, a decision he now smiles about: “Upon reflection, I sometimes wonder if we should have gone for something simpler, but with our positive reputation, it's stuck!”

Small but mighty

Personal touches and friendly service are hallmarks of the Derwenthorpe way. Because they operate as such a small team, Chris and Anthony can manage jobs from start to finish, providing a bespoke finish and accommodating the needs of their clients, even when things go wrong.

Chris recounted a job that embodied the Derwenthorpe spirit: “We had an elderly gentleman who wanted us to install his own supplied flooring. Unfortunately, when we were due to start, 90% of the material was damaged. He was visibly upset as it was the first project he had undertaken on his own since his wife passed, so we sourced some replacement flooring overnight, collected it and installed it. The joy on his face when it was complete made the late nights worth it.”

Looking forward

Looking ahead, the pair are happy staying independent and local. Once, a shop was the dream, but now that’s evolved. Customers love that Derwenthorpe comes to them – the guys popping around with a few samples from their two vans.

Taking a gamble on leaving their well-paid, steady sub-contract work back in 2020 were “some nervous times”, in the words of Chris, but the pair couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.

He puts it down to hard work and specialism: “If you're good at your job, then you should have nothing to worry about and having a good customer base already is a massive help.”

Testimony to their great work, Derwenthorpe Flooring have accrued 140 glowing 5-star Google reviews.