York-based Gear4music says return to sales growth is sign of progress

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK revenue in the six months ended September 30 was 6 per cent ahead of last year at £38.7m, which it said reflected the strength of the group’s brand and proposition in the UK market, which is proving more resilient than other territories.

Operating from a head office in York, the group has distribution centres in Sweden, Germany, Ireland and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the results, Andrew Wass, the group’s executive chair said: "We are pleased to report progress in executing our refreshed growth strategy announced in June 2024, resulting in improvements in our financial performance during FY25 H1 (the first half of the year). Building on our return to sales growth in FY25 Q2, we have achieved a 5 per cent increase in revenue during FY25 H2 (the second half of the year) trading to date, following the resolution of the challenges associated with the initial roll-out of our new outsourced AI-based marketing platform.

Gear4music, the largest UK based online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, has announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2024. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

“Aware of the potential for ongoing weakness in the European consumer retail environment, we maintained a disciplined approach to cost management during FY25 H1, contributing to a further reduction in our net debt. While the recent UK budget will introduce additional employment costs from FY26 onwards estimated at £0.3m, we are confident these can be largely mitigated through further cost-saving measures.